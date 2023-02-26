Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $52,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $339.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.45.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
