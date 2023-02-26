Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $45,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $94,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

