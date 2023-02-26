Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,418 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

