Eaton Vance Management Sells 36,612 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,612 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Royalty Pharma worth $47,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $3,637,631.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,795,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,357,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $3,637,631.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,795,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,357,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,635 shares of company stock valued at $14,305,051. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.