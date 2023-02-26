Eaton Vance Management Sells 721 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $49,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

