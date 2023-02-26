Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ebix Trading Down 3.9 %

EBIX opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $528.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.38. Ebix has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ebix by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ebix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

