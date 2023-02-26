Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $68.63. 3,337,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,516. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 1,679.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

