Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.
EIX opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Edison International by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
