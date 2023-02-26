Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 653,969 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $172,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

