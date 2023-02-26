Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

