Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

