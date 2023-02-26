Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.50. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.