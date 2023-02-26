Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and approximately $95,916.07 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012658 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,322,605 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

