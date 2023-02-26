Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.54 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after buying an additional 120,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

