Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2,609.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 1,575,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,205,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

