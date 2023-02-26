Energi Market Cap Reaches $12.50 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $12.50 million and $168,909.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026504 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,896,985 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

