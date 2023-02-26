Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.50. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 33,063 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
