Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.50. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 33,063 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

