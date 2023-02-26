Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Enovis’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $60,780.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

