Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.56.

Envestnet Stock Down 2.0 %

Envestnet stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

About Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,758,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

