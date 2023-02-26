Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.56.
Envestnet stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
