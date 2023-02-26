EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $114.26 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average is $127.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

