EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $127.61. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,497,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $582,494,000 after buying an additional 1,004,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

