Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $113.51 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $113.51 million and approximately $905,160.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,560.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00403748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00090945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00641965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00577814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00177378 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,368,463 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

