Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640,388 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up about 1.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 3.46% of Essex Property Trust worth $542,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.35.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

