Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

