ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $6.80 EPS.

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

