Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Expensify has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.