Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$6.60 on Friday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$554.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXE. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.