FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $16.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

FDS stock opened at $421.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.56 and a 200-day moving average of $426.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

