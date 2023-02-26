FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lessened by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $421.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

