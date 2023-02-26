Financial Review: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and FEC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.60 $502.81 million $1.83 3.39 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.46, suggesting a potential upside of 100.81%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.77% 21.12% FEC Resources N/A -9.06% -8.32%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

