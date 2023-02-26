First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 2.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $67,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.96 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

