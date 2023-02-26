First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. VSE makes up approximately 1.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.55% of VSE worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $690.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at VSE

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

