First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 933.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775,218 shares during the period. Matrix Service comprises approximately 3.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Matrix Service worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.