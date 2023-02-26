Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

