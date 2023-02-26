Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.
Five9 Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.