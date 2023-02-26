FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

