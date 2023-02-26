Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of FSP opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a P/E ratio of 249.25 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 400.40%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 35,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 399,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 260,663 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.