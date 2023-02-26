Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

