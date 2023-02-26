Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €26.32 ($28.00) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

