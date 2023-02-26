FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

FCN stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

