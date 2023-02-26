FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
FCN stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting
In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
