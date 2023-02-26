FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $76.66 million and $1.20 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

