FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FF opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.91. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

See Also

