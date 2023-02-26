FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
NYSE:FF opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.91. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.
In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
