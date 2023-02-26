GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 13,000 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.70 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

