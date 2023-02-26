GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 667 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $577.75 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.78. The firm has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

