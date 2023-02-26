GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

