GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $342,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $161.37 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.