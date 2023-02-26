GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

