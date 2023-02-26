GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DISH Network by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 13.5% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

