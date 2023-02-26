Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $104,741,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $57,798,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 299.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.