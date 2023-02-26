Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 103,014 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,014 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Price Performance
OPCH stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
