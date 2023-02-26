Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 103,014 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,014 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

