Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 513 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $175.47.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

